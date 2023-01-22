Biathlete Alexander Mukhin 2nd in men’s 15km mass start at FISU World University Games

LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani biathlete Alexander Mukhin finished second in the Men’s 15km Mass Start event at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani biathlete Alexander Mukhin came second with four missed targets and a time of 40:18.5. French Axel Garnier won gold with a result of 39:53.7. Oerjan Moseng of Norway settled for bronze with a time of 40:26.0.

It is worth to note that biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentai Turlubekov as well as skier Danil Vasilyev brought Kazakhstan gold medals. Ski jumpers Danil Vasilyev and Sergei Tkachenko as well as the Kazakh team short track speed skating won silver for Kazakhstan. Biathlete Alexander Mukhin, women’s cross-country skiing team settled for bronze.

78 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, featuring 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

The event is to run through January 22, 2023.

