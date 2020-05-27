Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Betting shops' cashboxes, betting terminals to be transferred to gambling zones

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 May 2020, 13:04
Betting shops' cashboxes, betting terminals to be transferred to gambling zones

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s plenary session the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has approved in second reading the draft Law «On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Gaming», Kazinform reports.

The deputies made an amendment providing the placement of cash desks of betting shops and betting terminals in the territories of the existing two gambling zones - in the Almaty region on the coast of the Kapshagai reservoir and in the Burabay district of Akmola region.

In addition, according to an amendment made by Majilis deputies, close relatives may limit legal capacity of persons abusing gambling and betting through legal action.


Parliament   Majilis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023