    Best KBTU students awarded with Denis Ten Scholarships

    20 November 2019, 19:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Three best performing students of the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) in Almaty were awarded with the Denis Ten Scholarships, Kazinform reports.

    Late Kazakhstani figure skater and Olympic medalist Denis Ten pursued a Master’s Decree at the KBTU and it was decided to institute a scholarship for the most talented students and name it after Denis.

    Aside from excellent academic performance, the scholarship recipients should also go in for sport.

    According to KBTU rector Kenzhebek Ibrashev, this year the university chose three most deserving scholarship recipients out of 80 candidates. Denis’ mother Oxana Ten was an honorary guest of the scholarships’ awarding ceremony.

    She revealed that Seoul had hosted an exhibition in memory of Denis Ten from 6 to 11 November. The exhibition showcased photographs from various sports events as well as a documentary about Denis made by his friends and colleagues. It also features photos taken by Denis.

    Recall that Denis’ Friends ice show will take place in the Kazakh capital on December 14. It will bring together well-known figure skaters and Denis Ten’s friends.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

