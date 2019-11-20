Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Best KBTU students awarded with Denis Ten Scholarships

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 November 2019, 19:09
Best KBTU students awarded with Denis Ten Scholarships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Three best performing students of the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) in Almaty were awarded with the Denis Ten Scholarships, Kazinform reports.

Late Kazakhstani figure skater and Olympic medalist Denis Ten pursued a Master’s Decree at the KBTU and it was decided to institute a scholarship for the most talented students and name it after Denis.

Aside from excellent academic performance, the scholarship recipients should also go in for sport.

According to KBTU rector Kenzhebek Ibrashev, this year the university chose three most deserving scholarship recipients out of 80 candidates. Denis’ mother Oxana Ten was an honorary guest of the scholarships’ awarding ceremony.

photo

She revealed that Seoul had hosted an exhibition in memory of Denis Ten from 6 to 11 November. The exhibition showcased photographs from various sports events as well as a documentary about Denis made by his friends and colleagues. It also features photos taken by Denis.

Recall that Denis’ Friends ice show will take place in the Kazakh capital on December 14. It will bring together well-known figure skaters and Denis Ten’s friends.

photo

photo

Sport   Figure skating   Denis Ten  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty