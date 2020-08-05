Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Best Kazakhstani artistic collectives perform in online concerts on YouTube

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 August 2020, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The online project Zhaz auenderi (Summer songs) led by the Culture and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan is available for music lovers on YouTube, Kazinform cites the press service of the Concert and Touring Center.

The online project Zhaz auenderi’s aim is to support the best Kazakh artistic collectives, promote national values and different forms of art.

The project started off with online performances of artistic groups of the Aktobe Gaziza Zhumanova regional philharmonic on July 24, followed by concerts of artistic groups from 15 regions. Performances of 30 more concert organizations and regional philharmonics are to be available for YouTube viewers by late August. Such concerts have so far attracted more viewers from Kyzylorda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

The online concerts which have been viewed around 4 thousand times are said to be aired on national TV channels.


