    Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 nominees unveiled

    26 November 2020, 07:18

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 nominees have been revealed on Wednesday.

    Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar and Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah are among the 11 nominees for Best FIFA Men’s Player, FIFA said on website, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The world's football governing body said that the public voting on the FIFA.com is open until Dec. 9.

    The 2020 awards will be handed to the winners on Dec. 17.

    Best FIFA Men's Player:

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

    Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

    Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

    Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

    Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

    Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich / Liverpool)

    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Football
