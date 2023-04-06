Go to the main site
    Berlusconi has chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

    6 April 2023, 22:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Silvio Berlusconi has chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, according to a medical buulletin on the three-time ex-premier's condition issued by his personal physician Alberto Zangrillo Thursday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    Zangrillo, head of anaesthesia and intensive care at Milan's top San Raffaele Hospital where the media billionaire is being treated, said Berlusconi had been suffering from this for some time.

    The goal of his therapy is to limit the effects of the leukemia, Zangrillo said.

    «President Silvio Berlusconi is currently in intensive care to treat a lung infection. The infectious event is framed in the context of a chronic blood condition of which he has been a bearer for some time,» said the bulletin, signed by Zangrillo and by bone marrow transplant chief surgeon Fabio Ciceri.

    «The ongoing therapeutic strategy foresees the treatment of the lung infection, a specialized cyto-reductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of the patholological hyperleucocitis and the restoration of his pre-existing clinical conditions».

    Adlet Seilkhanov

