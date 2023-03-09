Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of awarding the Berkut airline personnel for rescuing people in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The personnel of the Berkut airline, a subordinate organization of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, received today thank-you letters and Yeren enbegi ushin medals on behalf of the Kazakh President for joining the rescue operation in Türkiye and Syria.

The awards were handed over by the Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, Sergei Khoroshun.

«The personnel of the Berkut airline actively joined the liquidation of the aftermath of destructive quakes occurred in Türkiye, operated flights carrying humanitarian cargo, search and rescue teams, and the Emergency Situations Ministry’s equipment,» said Khorushin at the ceremony.

Crew members of IL 76 aircraft pilot-instructor Nurzhan Ospankulov and pilot Nikolai Gudeev were awarded Yeren enbegi ushin (For Distinguished Labor) medals.

17 personnel of the Berkut airline’s flight unit delivered cargo and equipment to the provinces hit hard by devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Two strong earthquakes of magnitude of over 7 jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye, on February 6, 2023. Hundreds of aftershocks were recorded following tremors in 10 provinces of the country as well as the neighboring counties, including Syria. The latest data indicate the death toll from the massive quakes surpassed 46,000.