Berik Uali named Chairman of ‘Qazaqstan’ TV and Radio Corporation’s Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of JSC «Republican Television and Radio Corporation «Qazaqstan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1977, Berik Uali is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh State Institute of Theater and Cinema. He also holds the Master’s degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal Innovative University.

Throughout his career he worked for Tan, NTK, 31 channel, Khabar and Qazaqstan TV channels. He also held several posts in the regional administration of South Kazakhstan region and Zhambyl regions as well as Nur Media LLP and the Ministry for Investment and Development. He was a counselor of the first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party.

In March 2019 he was named the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



