Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Berik Uali named Chairman of ‘Qazaqstan’ TV and Radio Corporation’s Board

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 February 2022, 13:39
Berik Uali named Chairman of ‘Qazaqstan’ TV and Radio Corporation’s Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of JSC «Republican Television and Radio Corporation «Qazaqstan», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1977, Berik Uali is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh State Institute of Theater and Cinema. He also holds the Master’s degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal Innovative University.

Throughout his career he worked for Tan, NTK, 31 channel, Khabar and Qazaqstan TV channels. He also held several posts in the regional administration of South Kazakhstan region and Zhambyl regions as well as Nur Media LLP and the Ministry for Investment and Development. He was a counselor of the first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party.

In March 2019 he was named the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Mass media   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport