Berik Uali named Chairman of Khabar News Agency

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 March 2022, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berik Uali, former Press Secretary of the Kazakhstan President, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of «Khabar» News Agency JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the news agency’s press service.

Born in 1977, Berik Uali graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh State Institute of Theater and Cinema. He also holds Master’s degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal Innovative University.

Throughout his career, he worked for a number of Kazakhstani TV channels, namely Tan, NTK, 31 channel, Khabar and Qazaqstan. He also held several posts in the regional administration of South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, as well as Nur Media LLP and the Ministry for Investment and Development. He was a counselor of the first deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party.

In March 2019 he was named the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


