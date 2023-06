Berdibek Saparbayev appointed as Zhambyl region’s Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State has decreed to relieve Askar Myrzakhmetov from the post of the Governor of Zhambyl region as per his resignation letter, Akorda press service informs.

By another Presidential decree, Berdibek Saparbayev was relieved from the post of the Deputy Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and was appointed as Governor of Zhambyl region.