Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    BelTA News Agency turns 101

    23 December 2019, 20:25

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – BelTA News Agency (aka Belarusian Telegraph Agency) turned 101 years on 23 December.

    BelTA is known as a reliable source of up-to-the-minute information about developments in Belarus and the world. The news agency chronicles the history of the country and achievements of its residents. The company was established on 23 December 1918 when a Belarusian office of the Russian Telegraph Agency at the All-Russia Central Executive Committee was set up. In January 1921 it came to be known as the Belarusian bureau of the Russian Telegraph Agency (BelROSTA).

    BelTA

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Mass media Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet