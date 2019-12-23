BelTA News Agency turns 101

MINSK. KAZINFORM – BelTA News Agency (aka Belarusian Telegraph Agency) turned 101 years on 23 December.

BelTA is known as a reliable source of up-to-the-minute information about developments in Belarus and the world. The news agency chronicles the history of the country and achievements of its residents. The company was established on 23 December 1918 when a Belarusian office of the Russian Telegraph Agency at the All-Russia Central Executive Committee was set up. In January 1921 it came to be known as the Belarusian bureau of the Russian Telegraph Agency (BelROSTA).

BelTA