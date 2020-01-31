Go to the main site
    Belneftekhim delegation to visit Kazakhstan next week to negotiate oil deliver

    31 January 2020, 10:00

    MINSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim will visit Kazakhstan next week in order to negotiate oil deliveries.

    The relevant agreement was reached as Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas met with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin in Almaty, BelTA reports.

    Sergei Rumas told Askar Mamin that the Belarusian government had been authorized to sign the relevant intergovernmental agreement.

    BelTA reported earlier that on 29 January Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to authorize the government to conduct negotiations with Kazakhstan on trade and economic cooperation in the area of delivery of oil and oil products to Belarus. The government was also authorized to negotiate a draft agreement and sign it provided the parties come to terms within limits of the approved draft. Previously Aleksandr Lukashenko repeatedly mentioned Kazakhstan as one of the countries Belarus may potentially import oil from. The matter was discussed among other things during the official visit of the Belarusian head of state to Kazakhstan in October 2019.

    Sergei Rumas is in Kazakhstan on a working visit to participate in a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session of the forum Digital Future of Global Economy. Belarus presides over Eurasian Economic Union bodies as of 1 January 2020.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

