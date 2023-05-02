Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Belgium to begin paying people who cycle to work

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 May 2023, 16:42
Belgium to begin paying people who cycle to work Photo: aa.com.tr

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Starting Monday, Belgium will begin paying people who cycle to work.

The compensation is part of an agreement struck by private sector firms and trade unions back in January, Anadolu Agency reports.

The allowance of €0.27 ($0.30) per kilometer is exempt from taxes and will be subjected to yearly adjustments according to inflation.

The daily limit for compensation has been set at 40 kilometers (25 miles), while the payment will be made monthly along with regular salaries.

Apart from conventional bicycles, the regulation also covers e-bikes and speed pedelecs.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
April 7. Today's Birthdays
April 7. Today's Birthdays
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa