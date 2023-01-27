Belgium’s leading university to welcome Kazakh farm experts

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Ghent University is the top veterinary school of Belgium. Ghent University is a public research university, located in the city of Ghent. It was founded by King William I in 1817. Today the University has 44,000 students and 9,000 staff members.

Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan visited the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University to debate prospects for cooperation. The School of Veterinary Medicine was founded at Ghent University as «Veeartsenijschool» in 1933. Belgian Nobel prize winner Prof. Dr. Cornelius Heymans played a role in the development of the Ghent Veterinary School, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

During the presentation, the University representatives told about its present-day opportunities. Currently, some 243 students graduate from the University School of Veterinary Medicine every year. It offers three-year Bachelor's programmes, three-year Master's programmes, and PhD studies. Each third student of the University is a foreigner, arriving mainly from The Netherlands, Germany, China, and other states of the world.

The Kazakh delegation visited the Veterinary School’s halls and laboratories. Students have an opportunity to take part in horse ultrasound research and animal surgeries.



