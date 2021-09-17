Go to the main site
    Belgium issues stamps on occasion of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence

    17 September 2021, 21:16

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, Kazakh Postal Consulate in Luxembourg, Eurasian Resources Group initiated the release of the commemorative stamps on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The stamp depicts the logo of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

    It is said that stamps are used in the Embassy’s daily correspondence as well as souvenirs.

    Despite the development of new digital technologies and e-services in Belgium postal correspondence plays an importance role in the life of the country.

    Belgium issued the first national stamps on July 1, 1849. The world’s first exhibition of private collections of stamps was held in 1852 in the capital city of Belgium, Brussels.

    The stamp was issued with the support of the National Postal Company Bpost (Belgian Post Group). Its first commemorative samples were handed over to the reps of the European Parliament, European Commission as well as government bodies and organizations of Belgium.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Europe Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
