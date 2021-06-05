Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belgium announces new travel rules for summer holidays

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 June 2021, 10:14
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Consultative Committee in Belgium has agreed on new travel rules and relaxation plans on Friday to allow people to travel safely for their summer holidays.

As of July 1, holidaymakers will be able to use an EU Digital COVID Certificate to travel around the EU bloc. «Travels outside the EU are still strongly discouraged,» said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Xinhua reports.

The new rules will make it possible for people returning from green and orange zones to avoid having to quarantine when they get home.

For those returning from a red zone, the committee has indicated that travelers need to be holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate.

The digital certificate guarantees that a holder has either been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, or has tested negative in the last 72 hours with a PCR test, or that he is fully protected against the coronavirus.

The summer plan will enter into force on June 9. The hospitality sector is expected to reopen indoor areas from 5 a.m. until closing time at 11:30 p.m. Up until now, bars and restaurants are only opening outdoor terraces.

People will also begin returning to offices to work, and households will be allowed to host up to four people at once.

Belgium has recorded a total of 1,066,957 COVID-19 cases and 24, 995 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.


