Belgium and Luxembourg hosted Nauryz celebrations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the Nauryz celebrations in Brussels and Luxembourg, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brussels and the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg organized events where contemporary Kazakh culture, the products of domestic creative teams, and national jewelry collections were presented.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan told about the significance of the Nauryz holiday for many peoples and countries of the Eurasian continent as a symbol of social harmony and unity with nature, as well as the role of celebration in preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of ancestors, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

According to the Kazakhstani diplomat, the Nauryz celebrations coincided with the beginning of large-scale changes, announced by the Head of the state in his recent Address to the nation of Kazakhstan. «The reforms under the aegis of «New Kazakhstan» could become a strong pillar of democratic development and social consolidation around the goals of improving the welfare of the citizens of Kazakhstan», said M. Baimukhan.

A famous «Kazakh Jewelry» presented a special collection of the exclusive works of local masters made in the ethnic style.

In both cities, the «Nomad Moon» fashion show by Kazakhstani designers became the real discovery of the evening. The collection includes modern, light suits in ethnic style, made of quality materials, in accordance with the trends of sustainable and responsible consumption. The main idea of the collection was to weave the patterns and elements of nomadic and Kazakh culture into the modern clothes of Kazakhstani people, thus keeping the connection of generations.

The presentation of the «Muse of Nomad» contemporary magazine will continue into a regular publication on the topics of contemporary Kazakh culture, traditions of the people, lifestyle, as well as fashion, and beauty.

Kazakh folk songs and kyu played on national musical instruments with accompaniment on the piano performed by the duet of Aigerim Mataeva and Aigerim Ersainova made an unforgettable impression on the guests. The professional musicians from Kazakhstan, founders of the Art Ambassadeurs project in Paris, played well-known Kazakh pieces on the kobyz, zhetigen, saz-syrnai and shankobyz.

Guests of the event in Brussels included members of the European Parliament, the diplomatic corps of Central Asian and Turkic countries, the heads of the World Customs Organization, the Energy Charter Organization, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the representatives of NATO, as well as workers of European and Belgian institutions and the business community.

A generous corner of Kazakh cuisine, as well as the opportunity to listen to live Kazakh music, delighted the Kazakhstanis of Luxembourg, who gathered for the first time after a long pandemic. Kazakhs working in leading companies and industries in this country expressed gratitude to the Embassy and Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg for the opportunity to get in touch with the national culture.