Belgian and Luxembourg companies determine to expand presence in Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan AmbassadorMargulan Baimukhan visited the production lines and held constructive meetings with the management of Norditube Technologies (Belgium) and Faymonville (Luxembourg), who are considering opportunities for developing their businesses in the market of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

At the meeting in Liege, the Production Manager of Norditube Technologies, one of the world's leading suppliers of technologies for trenchless pipe rehabilitation, Fabrice Pirotte emphasized the company's intention to establish long-term cooperation with Kazakhstani partners in order to develop the company’s activities in the markets of Central Asian countries. The high-tech solutions of the Belgian company reduce the cost of restoring utility networks by more than half. The company has extensive experience in the successful restoration of pipeline networks of various modifications and purposes around the world.

At the same time, Faymonville, a Luxembourg company, a leading manufacturer of lowbed trailers for bulky cargo, can arrange maintenance of its equipment together with Kazakhstani partners to support customers in the region.

In Luxembourg, the Ambassador Baimukhan also met with the Head of Division of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Rafal Rybacki. Currently, the bank's management is studying specific projects in our country that can positively influence the resolution of issues in the field of economic development as well as a number of environmental problems, and promote the introduction of energy-saving technologies. An agreement was reached on organizing the next working visit of the EIB delegation to the regions of Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz



