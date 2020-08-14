Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Belarusian Telegraph Agency extends congratulations on Kazinform’s centenary

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 August 2020, 18:00
Belarusian Telegraph Agency extends congratulations on Kazinform’s centenary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Belarusian Telegraph Agency congratulates Kazinform News Agency on its 100th anniversary.

«Happy holidays! The Belarusian Telegraph Agency congratulates you on your centenary.

100 years is experience, 100 years is tradition, 100 years is knowledge, 100 years is a team. This is a black-and-white photo, which you look at with a sinking heart, these are bright and juicy shots of modern Kazakhstan, which, I am sure, you are all proud of.

I am recording this congratulation to you from Minsk, which is now going through a rather difficult stage in its history, because we are defending the independence of our country. On such days, you vividly sense the importance of the journalistic word, responsibility for the word that you carry to people.

I would like to wish «Kazinform» to continue shaping the news agenda in your country, and I would like to wish you all the best, smiles, health and, of course, more good and bright news in the news feed.

Happy centenary, «Kazinform»!», the congratulatory telegram on behalf of Irina Akulovich, Director General of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, reads.


Photo credit: www.dompressy.by
Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport