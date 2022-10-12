Go to the main site
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko lands in Astana

    12 October 2022, 20:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov welcomed President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus at the Airport of Astana. The Belarusian Leader arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in a number of international events, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

    Alexander Lukashenko will attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) as a head of the observer state as well as a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Belarus CIS CICA
