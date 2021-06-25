Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Belarusian PM to visit Kazakhstan on June 26-28

    25 June 2021, 15:36

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on 26-28 June, BelTA learned from the government's press service.

    During the visit, the Belarusian head of government is scheduled to meet with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Larger talks with the participation of delegations are scheduled with Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The parties are st to sign bilateral documents.

    Roman Golovchenko is also scheduled to visit a number of enterprises in Kazakhstan, including SaryarkaAvtoProm, Agromash HoldingKZ, Composite Group Kazakhstan, Sokolov-Sarybai Mining Production Association, ModeX plant. The Belarusian head of government will also visit the Astana International Financial Center, the National Museum of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region