Belarusian PM to visit Kazakhstan on June 26-28

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2021, 15:36
MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on 26-28 June, BelTA learned from the government's press service.

During the visit, the Belarusian head of government is scheduled to meet with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Larger talks with the participation of delegations are scheduled with Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The parties are st to sign bilateral documents.

Roman Golovchenko is also scheduled to visit a number of enterprises in Kazakhstan, including SaryarkaAvtoProm, Agromash HoldingKZ, Composite Group Kazakhstan, Sokolov-Sarybai Mining Production Association, ModeX plant. The Belarusian head of government will also visit the Astana International Financial Center, the National Museum of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Belarus  
