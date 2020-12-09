Go to the main site
    Belarusian MPs invited to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

    9 December 2020, 20:20

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian MPs have been invited to observe the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan due in January next year, Svetlana Lyubetskaya, Chairperson of the Standing Commission on Legislation of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, the head of the working group on cooperation with the Parliament of Kazakhstan, said at the roundtable «Kazakhstan in the modern world. Factor of Nazarbayev's leadership», BelTA has learned.

    Belarus and Kazakhstan have a special relationship of friendship and cooperation, hold similar approaches in matters of historical memory. Svetlana Lyubetskaya drew attention to the importance of friendship between the leaders of the two states, and stressed the effectiveness of inter-parliamentary cooperation, as evidenced by the invitation to the elections, BelTA reports.

    Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev said that the First President's Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a public holiday marked on 1 December. The day has been instituted to recognize the achievements of Nursultan Nazarbayev. «We were a young state and faced the task of charting a strategy for further development, conflict-free policy, and the role of the country's leader was very important,» the diplomat said. At first, the young state used the formula «economy first, politics second». Kazakhstan is still undergoing the process of modernizing the state.

    The Ambassador also touched on security and continuity of the development course by the new President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

