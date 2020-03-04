Go to the main site
    Belarusian MAZ, Pozhsnab ship batch of fire trucks to Kazakhstan

    4 March 2020, 07:15

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian automobile engineering company MAZ in association with the fire-fighting equipment manufacturer Pozhsnab has dispatched a batch of fire trucks and emergency vehicles to Kazakhstan, the MAZ press service told BelTA.

    The batch consists of 25 vehicles mounted on MAZ chassis at a factory in Borisov, Minsk Oblast. The vehicles will be used by the Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan. A total of 31 Belarusian emergency vehicles will be shipped to Kazakhstan by the end of the year.

    The project is being implemented with assistance of the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus (DBRB) and OAO MAZ, BelTA reports.

    OOO Pozhsnab is the largest manufacturer of special-purpose vehicles and fire trucks in the Commonwealth of Independent States. It is a corporate partner of MAZ. The company sells vehicles based on MAZ chassis in many CIS and non-CIS states.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Transport Economy
