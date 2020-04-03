Go to the main site
    Belarusian, Kazakh museums among top 10 vest museums in CIS

    3 April 2020, 17:26

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The National History Museum of Belarus and the National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve Nesvizh have made it to the top five best museums in the CIS, BelTA learned from the analytics agency TurStat, BelTA reports.

    TurStat compiled a ranking of the best history and culture museums for visits, virtual tours, and exhibitions in Russia and other CIS member states.

    The top ten also included the State Historical Museum in Moscow, the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan and the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan in Almaty, the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan in Baku, the History Museum of Armenia in Yerevan, the State Museum of History of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, the National Museum of History of Moldova in Kishinev, and the National Museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe.

    The ranking was based on the analysis of popularity and virtual tours on offer in museums.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

