Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

Belarusian foods on display in Kazakhstan

3 November 2022, 07:50
Belarusian foods on display in Kazakhstan
3 November 2022, 07:50

Belarusian foods on display in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM A Made in Belarus exposition has been organized at Central Asia's largest food industry expo FoodExpo Qazaqstan 2022, which is taking place in Almaty on 2-4 November, the press service of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry told BelTA.

Taking part in the expo are leading food industry enterprises, which showcased their best products and innovations starting with fabrication lines and equipment and ending with a broad range of foods and beverages.

Six Belarusian meat, dairy, and poultry producers are taking part in the Belarusian exposition. Organic meat products and sausages, premium delicacies, agricultural and ecofriendly goods, premium lineups of dairy products that boast excellent taste and high quality are on display.

Various events with business matchmaking opportunities will take place during the expo. The Belarusian exposition has been organized by the exhibition enterprise BelInterExpo of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.


Photo: eng.belta.by

Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Quake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Bus plows into trolley in Almaty
Investments in Almaty rise by 22.1% since Jan 2022
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty: diplomacy, new reforms, January unrest and women’s status
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News