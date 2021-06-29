Go to the main site
    Belarusian Bellesbumprom's export to Kazakhstan up 28.7% in January-April

    29 June 2021, 20:43

    MINSK. KAZINFORM In January-April 2021, companies affiliated with the Belarusian timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry concern Bellesbumprom increased export to Kazakhstan by 28.7% year-on-year, BelTA learned from Bellesbumprom's press service.

    «Kazakhstan's companies are long-term and reliable partners of Bellesbumprom's enterprises. Belarusian woodworking companies and customers in Kazakhstan have been building relations for many decades. In January-April 2021, export of Bellesbumprom's companies to Kazakhstan went up by 28.7% year-on-year and totaled almost $7.3 million,» the press service noted, BelTA reports.

    High added value products make up the bulk of Bellesbumprom's export to Kazakhstan. For example, furniture export amounted to over $2 million. Belarusian upholstered furniture and carcass furniture from solid wood is especially popular in Kazakhstan. Belarusian exports also include chipboards, fiberboards, plywood, wooden windows and doors, wallpaper, paper, cardboard, sawn timber, and other goods.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Economy
