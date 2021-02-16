Belarusian BelAZ ships 130-tonne dump trucks to Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The assembly of three BelAZ haul trucks with the carrying capacity of 130 tonnes is nearly finished in the vehicle depot of the open pit Vostochny in Pavlodar Oblast, Kazakhstan. The open coal pit is part of the Eurasian Energy Corporation (EEC) that belongs to the Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the press service of the Belarusian company told BelTA.

The new BelAZ-75131 trucks had been delivered to the open pit Vostochny as part of an agreement on strategic cooperation between BelAZ and the ERG. The three new trucks will soon be put to use alongside the seven BelAZ trucks the mining company has been using for two years already. The trucks have earned a reputation as reliable and high-performance mining vehicles, the press service of the Belarusian company stressed. BelAZ always pays close attention to needs of consumers of BelAZ products, this is why the design and options of the new trucks had been promptly adjusted to accommodate requests of the mining company.

The assembly of the new BelAZ trucks is supposed to be finished in late February.

The Belarusian vehicles boast a number of advantages such as an effective engine and an electronic-controlled transmission, high maneuverability and an excellent off-road capability. The vehicles are fitted with systems that monitor bucket load and tire pressure as well as four-way video cameras and other smart devices.

«A BelAZ-75131 is a reliable haul truck, which design relies on the introduction of innovations in a number of essential components. The truck is designed to carry rock mass in complicated mining conditions of deep quarries such as our open pit. Apart from that, the vehicle can be used in air temperatures varying from 45C below zero to 45C above zero, which is very important for our typical inland climate,» said Dmitry Rusakov, head of the vehicle division of the vehicle depot of the open pit Vostochny.

The public joint-stock company (OAO) BelAZ is the managing company of the holding company BelAZ. BelAZ is the world's leading manufacturer of haul trucks and transport equipment for mining industry and civil engineering industry. BelAZ accounts for some 30% of the world market of haul trucks with an extremely large carrying capacity. The company makes the world's largest haul truck with the carrying capacity of 450 tonnes, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



