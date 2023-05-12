Belarusian automaker MAZ featured at Kazakhstan Machinery Fair

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), one of Belarus' largest mechanical engineering companies, is taking part in the major industrial exhibition in Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the MAZ press service.

From 10 to 12 May, Astana is running Ondeu Expo 2023 for processing industry and Kazakhstan Machinery Fair for mechanical engineering and metalworking industries. Kazakhstan Machinery Fair features 250 exhibitors from 17 countries, including Kazakhstan, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Israel, Italy, Canada, China, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, France and Switzerland, BelTA reports.

MAZ together with the MAZ-Kazakhstan Trading House are showcasing the MAZ-643028-570-020 dump tractor and a road train consisting of the MAZ-6501S9-8530-055 dump truck and the MAZ-856102-020-000 trailer.

Kazakhstan Machinery Fair 2023 is the main meeting place for manufacturers and suppliers in the field of mechanical engineering, metalworking industry, representatives of the public sector, and business communities. For industry professionals the exhibition is still the most effective platform for business development and exchange of experience.