Belarusian Amkodor to sell road construction machines, municipal vehicles to Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor has signed a commercial contract to sell road construction and maintenance machines and municipal vehicles to Kazakhstan, the company's press service told BelTA.

The contract was signed when a Minsk Oblast delegation led by Chairman of the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee Aleksandr Turchin visited the cities of Nur-Sultan and Karaganda, BelTA reports.

Amkodor representatives discussed shipments of road construction and maintenance machines, municipal vehicles, agricultural machines, and other utility vehicles made by the Belarusian company to Kazakhstan.

The public joint-stock company (OAO) Amkodor is the managing company of the holding company Amkodor. The original enterprise was established in 1927. Nowadays the company operates five divisions that make construction machines, forestry machines, agricultural machines, municipal vehicles, and their components for all branches of the economy. Amkodor enterprises make about 6,500 products, over 125 models and modifications of the machines and vehicles that work in 40 countries across the globe. The holding company embraced a policy favoring innovative projects in the last few years. Their realization is of strategic importance for Amkodor because their key goal is further development of in-house manufacturing, assimilation of new progressive solutions and technologies, preservation of leadership in existing markets. The company is also intent on securing current accomplishments as it works hard to make multifunctional machines.



