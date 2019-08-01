Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Belarus, Uzbekistan sign agreement on production, sci-tech cooperation

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 August 2019, 20:26
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign agreement on production, sci-tech cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Uzbekistan on production and sci-tech cooperation was signed by Belarus Vice Premier Vladimir Dvornik and Uzbekistan Vice Premier Elyar Ganiyev in Minsk on 1 August, BelTA has learned.

The parties also concluded intergovernmental agreements on interregional cooperation, promotion and protection of investments, mutual recognition of education certificates.

Among the documents signed in Minsk are also agreements on cooperation between different ministries and agencies of the two countries. Belarus and Uzbekistan agreed to cooperate in environmental protection, mass media, publication activities, science and technology, ICT.

The defense ministries signed an agreement on mutual transfer of classified information in bilateral cooperation. The state customs committees of the two states signed a protocol on cooperation against customs violations.

The development of the joint business council is envisaged in the agreement signed between the chambers of commerce and industry of Belarus and Uzbekistan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

Belarus   Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region