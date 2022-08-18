18 August 2022 13:30

Belarus to take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINORM Companies from Belarus will take part in agricultural exhibitions in Kazakhstan in November, BelTA learned from Belinterexpo at BelCCI.

In early November, Almaty will traditionally host the 24th edition of FoodExpo Qazaqstan, an annual exhibition event dedicated to agriculture and food. Belarus will present an exhibition called as Belarus - the Taste of Nature. A Belarusian delegation will also take part in business events of the exhibition, BelTA reports.

FoodExpo Qazaqstan will cover such thematic sections as food and beverages, ingredients, equipment for the food industry, bakery. It will be co-located with two industry events: AgroWorld Qazaqstan (animal husbandry, poultry farming, veterinary medicine, vegetable growing, seeds, agricultural machinery, waste processing) and QazPack (packaging and materials, special-purpose equipment).

An extensive business program will feature b2b-negotiations, a business event with the participation of Kazakhstan business, visits to retail chains and production zones of large enterprises in Almaty and other cities of Kazakhstan.

In 2021, FoodExpo Qazaqstan brought together 421 companies from 26 countries: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, USA, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

The organizer of the Belarusian exhibition at FoodExpo Qazaqstan is the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The exhibition will be held with the support and active participation of the Embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan.













Photo: eng.belta.by