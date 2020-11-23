Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus to produce first laboratory batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine in 2020

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 November 2020, 13:35
MINSK. KAZINFORM The first laboratory batch of the COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in Belarus in 2020, acting Healthcare Minister of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich said in an interview to Belarus 1 TV channel, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian president gave instructions to look into the possible production of the coronavirus vaccine based on the Russian technology. Belmedpreparaty enterprise has been chosen as a producer. «We will comment on the rest later, because the technology transfer issue is a commercial secret,» Dmitry Pinevich said, BelTA reports.

«I am confident that the first laboratory batch will be ready this year already. Perhaps this will be done in another institution, not on the basis of Belmedpreparaty. It will be done this year. The scaling, industrial production are scheduled for next year,» the acting healthcare minister said.

He explained that maximum efficiency is important in order to start vaccination next year. Plans for the development of this area and resources have already been identified and reserved.

Belarus continues clinical trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. So far, no problems have been registered among the people who received the vaccine. Final conclusions about the use of the vaccine will be made after all the trials.


