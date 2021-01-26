Go to the main site
    Belarus to play at ice hockey tournament in Kazakhstan

    26 January 2021, 11:24

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian national ice hockey team will take part at PariMatch Qazaqstan Hockey Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, BelTA has learned.

    Participating in the tournament will also be two teams of Kazakhstan and the Olympic team of Russia. Belarus will open the tournament against Kazakhstan on 10 February, face Russia on 11 February and take on the second Kazakhstan team on 12 February, BelTA reports.

    The forthcoming tournament will be the first major competition for the Belarusian national team following a one-year hiatus. In early February 2020 Belarus played at the international tournament, Kaufland Cup, in Slovakia and placed third there. Back ten, Belarus lost to Slovakia's national team 3-4 and the Olympic team of Russia 0-1.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Belarus Kazakhstan
