Belarus to participate in session of Council of Eurasian Economic Commission

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, a member of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission Igor Petrishenko will participate in a videoconference session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 18 May, the Belarusian government's press service told BelTA.

There are 16 items on the agenda. They focus on tariff regulations, the provision of tariff preferences, the application of navigation seals, and other things.

Participants of the videoconference session will discuss the completion of the project meant to create a unified transboundary job searching system. A search system has been created as a result of the project. It enables access to information about job vacancies and candidates in national information systems of the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

Participants of the videoconference session are expected to approve an instruction to the agreement on trademarks, service marks and appellations of origin of the Eurasian Economic Union of 3 February 2020. A list of legally significant actions during registration, legal protection, and use of trademarks and appellations of origin will be passed as well as rates of duties on such legally significant actions.

A number of documents stemming from the Eurasian Economic Union agreement on peculiarities of operations with precious metals and precious stones of 22 November 2019 will be discussed and approved.