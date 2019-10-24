Go to the main site
    Belarus to open dairy farm at China-Kazakhstan border cooperation center

    24 October 2019, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Belarus has plans to open a dairy farm in the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters on 24 October, BelTA has learned.

    «Belarusian entrepreneurs have plans to launch dairy production in this free economic zone with a view to exporting dairy products to the People's Republic of China. We can scale up this kind of cooperation,» Roman Sklyar said.

    He added that a pavilion offering Belarusian products opened in the Horgos center on 23 October. This pavilion features 20 Belarusian producers. This duty-free shop opens the way to Western China for Belarus, BelTA reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

