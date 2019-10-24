Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Belarus to open dairy farm at China-Kazakhstan border cooperation center

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 October 2019, 13:42
Belarus to open dairy farm at China-Kazakhstan border cooperation center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Belarus has plans to open a dairy farm in the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters on 24 October, BelTA has learned.

«Belarusian entrepreneurs have plans to launch dairy production in this free economic zone with a view to exporting dairy products to the People's Republic of China. We can scale up this kind of cooperation,» Roman Sklyar said.

He added that a pavilion offering Belarusian products opened in the Horgos center on 23 October. This pavilion features 20 Belarusian producers. This duty-free shop opens the way to Western China for Belarus, BelTA reports.

Kazakhstan and Belarus   Agro-industrial complex development   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet