Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Belarus to hold cultural days in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine in 2020

    10 February 2020, 11:24

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Days of Belarusian Culture will take place in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine in 2020, Belarus' Culture Minister Yuri Bondar said at the ministerial board meeting on 7 February, BelTA has learned.

    «This year the Days of Belarusian Culture will be held in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine,» Yuri Bondar said. In his words, the Days of Belarusian Culture in Kiev will be a long-awaited event. The talks on the event were underway for nearly two years. «We plan to hold them in autumn 2020 there,» the minister said, BelTA reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture Belarus Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region