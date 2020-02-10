Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Belarus to hold cultural days in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine in 2020

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 February 2020, 11:24
Belarus to hold cultural days in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine in 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Days of Belarusian Culture will take place in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine in 2020, Belarus' Culture Minister Yuri Bondar said at the ministerial board meeting on 7 February, BelTA has learned.

«This year the Days of Belarusian Culture will be held in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine,» Yuri Bondar said. In his words, the Days of Belarusian Culture in Kiev will be a long-awaited event. The talks on the event were underway for nearly two years. «We plan to hold them in autumn 2020 there,» the minister said, BelTA reports.


Culture   Belarus   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region