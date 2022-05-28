Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Belarus to develop test kits to detect monkeypox by 15 June

    28 May 2022, 15:25

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Domestic test kits to detect the monkeypox virus will be developed by 15 June, Belarusian Deputy Healthcare Minister, Chief Sanitary Inspector Aleksandr Tarasenko told reporters answering a question of a BelTA correspondent.

    «Today, we have once again checked the schedule with the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. We will have domestic test kits on 15 June,» Aleksandr Tarasenko said. He did not rule out that this work might be completed earlier, BelTA reports.

    «I think they are unlikely to come in handy because the risk of importation [of the virus] is minimal. Yet, we are still on guard,» the chief sanitary inspector added.

    On 27 May, a flower bed was laid in the Central Botanical Garden to commemorate people who died of AIDS. The flower bed was made in the form of a red ribbon - the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Belarus World News Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region