BISHKEK. KAZINFORM «Stanislav Zas of Belarus will become the new Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as of 1 January 2020,» CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov told the briefing following the CSTO session held today in Bishkek.

The Heads of State congratulated Stanislav Zas, the representative of Belarus, on his appointment to this position as of 1 January 2020.