Belarus thanks Kazakhstan for assistance in evacuation of its nationals from China

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 February 2020, 13:47
MINSK. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Roumas sent a letter of gratitude to his Kazakhstani counterpart Askar Mamin for Kazakhstan’s assistance in evacuation of Belarusian nationals from China, Kazinform reports.

According to the statement, Sergei Roumas thanks Kazakhstan for prompt evacuation of five Belarusian nationals from Hubei, China, on February 2, 2020, due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Head of the Belarusian Government expressed his appreciation to Askar Mamin for placement of the Belarusian nationals in healthcare facilities of Nur-Sultan and creation of conditions for their two-week stay in Kazakhstan.

He noted that Belarus and Kazakhstan will maintain constructive character of the bilateral interaction and will develop it in the atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.


Kazakhstan and Belarus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
