Belarus takes over presidency of EAEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM On 1 January 2020 Belarus began to preside over the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union - the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, BelTA has learned.

Belarus' representative Mikhail Myasnikovich will take up the post of chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Council in February. In previous years, he held various public positions, including Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, Prime Minister, Head of the President Administration, Head of the National Academy of Sciences, BelTA reports.

Mikhail Myasnikovich's appointment to the post was approved by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at its meeting in St. Petersburg on 20 December. Back then Mikhail Myasnikovich described efforts to ensure the implementation of all the documents and the political will of the Eurasian Economic Union leaders as his key task. «I understand perfectly well there will be a lot of necessary, but routine work in matters concerning the reconciliation and development of mutually acceptable decisions. I think my knowledge and experience will help make it happen,» he added.

Belarus' representative promised he will personally meet with a number of officials in the Eurasian Economic Union member states and discuss strategic matters. «In my opinion, we should make serious headway into the creation of common infrastructural projects that would make up the foundation [of relations in EAEU states], into matters concerning technical regulations, which should be uniform in our countries,» Mikhail Myasnikovich said.

In 2020 Belarus will co-chair also the Commonwealth of Independent States. The CIS presidency has been taken over by Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan has become another co-chair.



