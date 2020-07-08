Belarus, Tajikistan to hold contest for joint projects in science

MINSK. KAZINFORM The State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus and the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan have announced the first contest of joint scientific and technical projects for 2021-2022, BelTA reported in the press service of the State Committee on Science and Technology.

The competition covers the priority areas of bilateral cooperation. These include information and communication, interdisciplinary, chemical and agro-industrial technologies, energy and energy conservation, medicine, pharmacy, nano- and biotechnology, new materials, food security, environmental management, disaster prevention and relief, water and mining management technologies, and environmental protection, BelTA reports.

Applications for the contest are open from 1 August to 4 October 2020. The documents must contain a well-prepared business plan, written obligations of the state customer to actually use the results of research and development and to participate in the financing. The completed forms should be sent electronically to the State Committee on Science and Technology through the information and analytical system Ekspertiza.

The contest is held in accordance with the agreement between the two governments on cooperation in science and technology of 5 April 2000 and the protocol of the first meeting of the joint Belarusian-Tajik working group on cooperation in science and technology of 18 June 2020.