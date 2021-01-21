Belarus State University scientists develop unique complex for remote sensing of Earth

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Scientists of the Belarusian State University (BSU) have developed a unique complex for the remote observation of Earth's surface. The Multiscan system is designed to collect and analyze data about reflection spectrums, the temperature, and the location of objects. The system can be carried by various aerial vehicles such as aircraft, helicopters, and drones, the university's press service told BelTA.

The Multiscan system can be used in various branches of the national economy. It can be used to monitor fires, floods, and oil spills. The system can also be used to project in advance rising temperatures in peat lands and prevent a fire by alerting the relevant authorities. The system can track the state of meliorated lands and detect unauthorized quarries and dump sites.

The Multiscan system has no direct analogs in the world. It is confirmed by utility model patent No.12451. In comparison with similar products the Multiscan system boasts a better value for money, a smaller size, and a broader range of applications.

The system is a set of various sensors, which are connected to a computer wirelessly via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The operator can control the system or its individual components (a heat imager, cameras, a hyper spectrometer, a GPS navigator) remotely. The device has to be mounted outside the cabin on a special arm. The Multiscan system weighs 4kg and can be carried even by small drones. Its shell is designed to protect the devices inside from dust, moisture, physical impact, and other external effects. The device is powered by an internal battery or an external power source.

The Multiscan system went through lab tests and flying trials on board an aircraft of the Diamond Aviation Center in 2020.

The device is made unit by unit to focus on a certain range of applications. A smaller version will be made in the future to be mounted on drones of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry.

The Multiscan system was developed by scientists of the Belarusian State University's A. N. Sevchenko Institute of Applied Physical Problems under the leadership of Head of the Aerospace Research Department, Professor Boris Belyayev, Kazinform refers to BelTA.