Belarus seeks to boost exchange trade with Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) has plans to increase the exchange trade with Kazakhstan. This matter was discussed at an online conference organized by BUCE and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the exchange.

The conference discussed ways to step up exchange trade between Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as a possibility to arrange transit transactions between Kazakhstan's exporters and buyers from third countries. In total, the online conference brought together over 30 business people from Kazakhstan planning to operate in the Belarusian market.

«We are extremely interested in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan's businesses and would like Kazakhstan, along with the EU countries and the Russian Federation, to become one of our major foreign trade partners. After all, this cooperation holds a lot of promise. In particular, we are ready to arrange regular deliveries of large volumes of Belarusian agricultural products to Kazakhstan. First of all, this is sugar, which is already sold through the exchange trade to Kazakhstan. Now we are studying a possibility to increase the export of wet-blue leather to Kazakhstan. This is also a fairly popular commodity,» First Deputy Chairman of BUCE's Board Andrei Novikov said welcoming the conference participants.

He went on saying that BUCE's platform may be used by Kazakhstan's producers to sell their products to Belarus or other countries through the mechanism of transit transactions.

«Our platform can become an effective sales channel for Kazakhstan's exporters of metal products, grain and coal. All these commodity groups are always in high demand among Belarusian enterprises. For example, as far as grain is concerned, we are ready to provide direct access to the country's biggest agricultural holding companies that buy all the feed and feed additives they need through exchange trading. The same is true for coal: our accredited consumers will surely purchase at least several hundred thousand tonnes of this product annually. Kazakhstan's companies just need to regularly place sales orders with the trading system, and we, for our part, will do everything to find a buyer, including outside Belarus,» Andrei Novikov said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



