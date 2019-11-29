Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus' representative to take on EAEU top job on 1 February

29 November 2019, 18:41
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - I am preparing to transfer my powers to the representative of Belarus by 1 February, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan told the media on the sidelines of the 14th international conference on the Eurasian economic integration in Moscow on 29 November, BelTA has learned.

He noted that he did not yet know the name of his successor. We are preparing to hand over the reins to the new chairman by 1 February. Belarus has not yet presented the candidacy of the new chairman, he said. As it has been reported, Belarus will take over the presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union in February 2020. The country will have the right to appoint the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for four years. Belarus will also have a ministerial quota in the Eurasian Economic Commission. Currently, Belarus is represented on the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission by Industry and Agribusiness Minister Aleksandr Subbotin and Technical Regulation Minister Viktor Nazarenko.

