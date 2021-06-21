Belarus reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 267 recoveries in past 24h

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 267 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 411,153 cases. A total of 404,025 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 3,053 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 6,655,621 tests, including 10,518 tests in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



